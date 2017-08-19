Pelini on YSU scrimmage: “A lot of things need cleaned up”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – YSU football is exactly two weeks from kickoff against Pittsburgh.

It’s been 16 days since the start of fall camp, and Saturday the Penguins held a major scrimmage at Stambaugh Stadium.

Head coach Bo Pelini said players are beginning to separate themselves in the first and second teams.

“It’s obvious to me that we’ve got a lot of work to do on both sides,” said Pelini. “There’s a lot of things we need to get cleaned up. There were too many penalties, there was too much sloppiness. To me, I just told the players, it’s attention to detail.”

Senior QB Hunter Wells continued to take command of the first team offense. Wells went 10-16 for 103 yards and a touchdown, including a 20-yard strike to Damoun Patterson.

The backfield is crowded with junior Tevin McCaster leading the way, but freshman Christian Turner and Joe Alessi are also in the mix. The defense also made plenty of plays, now to weeks from opening kickoff.

“I think we’re ready, I think we’re definitely ready,” said Fazson Chapman, senior defensive end. “Just like coach said, the little things and the little attention to details gotta get better and we’ll be on the road.”

“We just need to get in our playbooks, watch film,” said Chris Durkin, junior tight end. “Get on the field and go over things that we’ve missed during practices or scrimmages and just correct it, so come game time we’ll be ready to go.”