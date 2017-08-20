1st phase of St. E’s Boardman ER expansion to be done in September

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Saint Elizabeth’s Boardman Emergency Center is in the process of adding on to it’s emergency services wing. The goal is to help more people in a shorter amount of time.

The hospital is actually the busiest emergency department in the tri-county area, as last year it saw 53,000 people.

“So as our wait-times were growing, we needed to expand — to try something different,” said Jan Divelbiss, director of emergency services at Saint. E’s.

But they couldn’t build out or up.

So Saint E’s Boardman decided to work with space they already had.

“Current registration area space,” Divelbiss said. “Which we felt we could re-design.”

They broke ground on the re-designing process in May.

There will be a new intake area, where the patient will be seen by an RN and assessed.

If their case is severe, they go back to the ER department. If not, they’ll be cared for in a new space that will soon have four treatment rooms.

“This is where the people will come with lower acuity concerns that we can see quickly,” Divelbiss said. “These are the people that would be waiting in the waiting room — you know, to free up space back in the emergency room department.”

When the patient’s discharged, they’ll only have to walk a couple hundred feet down the hallway to pick up their medications.

The new Ambulatory Pharmacy will open in September.

“They won’t have to worry about going somewhere else, coordinating that with another pharmacy,” said Carrie Kandes, Mercy Health spokesperson. “They can do it right before they go home. It will be one less thing to worry about when they’re recovering.”

Because, in the end for Saint E’s, patient comfort comes first.

“They know that this is the front end of the hospital — this is the patient’s first impression,” Divelbiss said. “And the quality of their care starts right here.”

The first phase of the project should be complete by the middle of September.

Saint E’s Boardman won’t start the second phase until the first phase is functional so that they won’t disrupt patient care.