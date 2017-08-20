Man dies after 2-car crash in Beaver Twp.; 2 more in hospital

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Beaver Township Sunday evening.

The crash happened near Western Reserve Road, next to ZID Realty and Associates, around 5:15 p.m.

OSP said a Dodge Durango driven by a juvenile was traveling northbound on State Rt. 7. It veered off the road and struck 54-year-old Michael Helon Jr. of Poland, who was stopped in his Jeep Patriot in a private drive at State Rt. 7.

Helon Jr. was taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, where he later died.

The juvenile was taken to St. E’s in Boardman for his injuries. The passenger of the Jeep Patriot was taken to St. E’s in Youngstown for her injuries.

OPS says both cars are disabled.

OSP is still investigating.

In the meantime, only one lane on State Rt. 7 will be open for northbound traffic.

“We urge the public, if there’s an alternative route, use that around the scene,” OSP Canfield Sgt. Brian Vail said.