OSP: Motorcyclist on side of Jackson Twp. road hit by SUV, dies

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Patrol says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Jackson Twp. Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the Mahoning Avenue bridge over Meander Reservoir near Lipkey Road around 4:30 p.m.

Canfield OSP said a motorcyclist, 65-year-old Thomas Smith of Warren, was on the side of the road with his 1962 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which had run out of gas.

A Jeep Wrangler being driven by a juvenile then veered off Mahoning Ave., hitting Smith and his motorcycle and killing Smith.

OSP is still investigating the crash.