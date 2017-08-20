Police: Boy, 17, shot by his 16-year-old brother in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot by his 16-year-old brother Saturday afternoon in Niles.

The shooting happened at a home on the 400 block of West Park Ave. just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot inside the house. He then stumbled outside, collapsed in the front yard and called for help.

A neighbor told WYTV he heard two shots and the cries for help and called 911.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

The 16-year-old is in the Trumbull County JJC charged with felonious assault.