Rt. 65 water main installation begins Monday in Shenango Twp.

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Water main and hydrant installation work on Route 65 will begin Monday, weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur along Ellwood Road between Gardner Stop Road and Gibson Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday through Friday, Dec. 29.

Crews from Graziani Construction Company, Inc. will install new water mains and hydrants on the southbound shoulder.

Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone, expect delays.

For more information, contact Bill Lage at 724-654-3706.