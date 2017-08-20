Vigil honors pets who passed from not having a home

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Animal lovers gathered Saturday evening for International Homeless Animals’ Day.

They held a vigil in Hermitage in honor of all the pets’ lives lost because there aren’t enough homes for the animals that are born.

They lit candles in their memory, while people at the vigil also brought the message to spay and neuter your pets.

“It’s symbolic. It’s about paying homage to all the animals that have died needlessly because people do not spay and neuter, and according to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), that’s 1.5 million annually in the United States alone,” said Maleia James, a board member for Tails of Hope.

The vigil was organized by Tails of Hope, a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage. For more on Tails of Hope, visit their Facebook page or call 724-346-4673.