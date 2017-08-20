Warren Police investigating body found in field

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Police are investigating after a citizen spotted a dead body in a field along Northwest Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 2400 block of NW Boulevard.

Trumbull dispatch says that a neighbor who first saw the body was the one who called for help.

Police have not yet identified the body.

They’re also not releasing any information about how the victim died or how long they might’ve been in the field.

There’s also no word yet on whether a crime may have been committed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and stick with WYTV on air for the latest.