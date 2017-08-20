Woman found dead in apartment in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A string of summer violence continues in Warren as police find a woman dead at an apartment complex late Saturday night.

The Warren Police Department says a woman was found shot to death at Fairview Gardens, an apartment complex on Benton Street.

Overnight, a large portion of the complex was taped off while detectives searched the area.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

