YM Camera sells 2,000 solar eclipse glasses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of people waited in line Saturday for a last chance opportunity to score some glasses for Monday’s eclipse.

A line wrapped around YM Camera and continued down the street.

YM announced that they would be selling 2,000 pairs of solar eclipse glasses — first come, first serve.

The line moved quickly and people were able to get their glasses within a half hour. They sold out around 4 p.m.

People waiting in line say they are stoked for the eclipse.

“I’m thinking, from where we’re at, it’s going to be more of a crescent sun instead of a crescent moon,” said Darryl Anderson. “It still should look pretty cool. They’re saying that the forecast isn’t going to be as cloudy as it is today, so I’m anticipating just excitement.”

