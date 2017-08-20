Youngstown church’s racial justice vigil preaches unity, acceptance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local church in Youngstown wants to bring people of all faiths and backgrounds together.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown held a vigil for racial justice on Sunday.

It comes a little more than a week after violence in Charlottsville, Virginia left one woman dead.

The event was started by the Valley Voices in Action. They’re urging all people in the Valley to come together for peace and equality.

“We just wanted to have a community response to show the Mahoning Valley residents belief, support, strong unity tolerance, acceptance and love,” said Dr. Alexis Smith, Valley Voices United for Change.

