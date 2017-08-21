Man going to prison for drunk-driving crash that killed Cortland jogger

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man convicted of a drunk-driving crash that killed a 27-year-old woman was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday.

In June, Russell Lauer, III pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and OVI.

He was accused of hitting Brittany Szwedko as she was training for a half marathon along Ridge Road in Fowler Township. Witnesses said he then took off, but they followed him, getting him to stop until police arrived.

Szwedko died as a result of her injuries.

Police said Lauer was extremely impaired behind the wheel, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, at the time of the crash in February of 2016.

Prosecutors said he has two prior convictions for driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as a prior reckless operation charge and seven prior suspensions on his driving record.