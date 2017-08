Negotiations continue between YSU’s union, administration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As classes at Youngstown State University begin Wednesday, the union representing the university’s professors and instructors is still looking for a new contract.

Members of the YSU OEA will be meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of negotiations with the administration. They will also be voting on whether¬†to authorize their bargaining team to issue a strike notice, if they feel that’s necessary.

Both sides agreed to go into fact-finding to try and resolve a number of issues that are still separating them.

That report is not due for another couple weeks. After that, both sides would have 10 days to accept or reject it.