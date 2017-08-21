Nine arrested during Boardman OVI checkpoints

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nine people were arrested during two checkpoints in Boardman over the weekend.

The first checkpoint was on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard Saturday night and the second was at Market Street and Ferncliff Avenue early Sunday morning.

They resulted in the following enforcement activity:

4 arrests for OVI

1 arrest for resisting arrest

3 arrests for drug abuse

1 arrest for drug paraphernalia

3 summonses for driving under suspension

3 summonses for no operator’s license

3 citations for adult restraint

1 citation for texting while driving

1 citation for traffic control device

1 citation for expired license plates

1 citation for marked lanes

1 citation for improper turn

One of the people arrested was charged with four felonies — possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, and escape.

Another was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Twenty vehicles total were directed to the diversion area for further investigation.

Officers from Canfield, Boardman, Austintown, Beaver, Goshen, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Creek, New Middletown, and Poland participated in the checkpoints.