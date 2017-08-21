Nugget of Knowledge: Next eclipse in 2024

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Lipstick ingredients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What’s it like to experience a total eclipse of the sun?

Like nothing else on Earth.

You can feel the shadow before it arrives.

The temperature drops, the wind picks up speed, sunlight slowly dims until it’s an eerie twilight..colors sharpen and shadows deepen as you’ve never seen before.

You’ll see what are called shadow bands on the ground….ripples of light and darkness, like ripples of water at the bottom of swimming pool…they cannot be photographed.

Then totality….you’ll see stars but the wrong kind: for today’s eclipse you’ll see the stars of winter around the sun….you’ll understand why some people spend the rest of their lives chasing total eclipses.

You only have to wait seven years for the next total eclipse..and it will be total for northeastern Ohio.

The Youngstown area will see 99.99% of the sun covered on that day, Monday, April 8th, 2024…anywhere north of Youngstown….Trumbull county, Ashtabula county, Lake, Geauga counties will see a total eclipse lasting three and a half minutes…in fact from the Lake Erie shoreline south some 65 miles, you’ll be able to see a total eclipse beginning at 3:14 in the afternoon.

