HIGHLANDS, North Carolina (WYTV) – Meteorologist Matt Jones caught the solar eclipse in Highlands, North Carolina.

While the Valley got a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse, Jones was in the path of totality, meaning that 100 percent of the sun was covered by the moon. In Youngstown, 80 percent of the sun was covered.

The next total solar eclipse eclipse — when the Youngstown area will be in the path of totality — will be April 8, 2024.