Tressel stresses importance of higher education during annual address

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel gave his annual State of the University address on Monday morning, coinciding with move-in week at the university.

The school is coming off of a successful year with higher enrollment numbers and new construction projects.

In his address, Tressel says there needs to be a renewed emphasis on education — higher education in particular.

Tressel ran down a number of criteria and characteristics, including living longer, earning more and even being less likely to use drugs — attributing all of his to having a college education.

“Whatever it is, whatever education means, whatever education should look like, we’ve gotta make sure people understand how important it is. Even jobs that were easy to get some time ago with no education, they’re too technical now, and you’ve got to have the ability to be educated,” he said.

Tressel said the university recently posted its second-best graduating class ever — hoping the 2016-2017 fiscal year will have an even better report.