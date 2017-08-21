Warren man charged with robbing business on Parkman Road

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a Warren man that they suspect robbed a business on Parkman Road.

Police were called to Fastway Drive Thru on Saturday night after an employee was robbed at gunpoint. Officers were told that the robber was wearing a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and had gone toward the Stonegate apartments, according to a police report.

Police spotted a man matching the description of the suspect, holding a blue hooded sweatshirt, walking eastbound on Bingham Avenue. Police said the man was sweating profusely as if he had just been running.

Police questioned the man, later identified as 25-year-old Timothy Wade. When questioned why he was sweating, Wade told police that he was just running, later saying he was playing basketball with his sisters, the report stated.

Officers with a K-9 searched a wooded area, near where Wade had been walking, and reported finding a firearm and a bookbag. Police said Wade also had a “do-rag” with two holes cut in it for a makeshift mask.

A clerk identified Wade as the robber.

Police said Wade refused to tell officers his name but was identified at the Trumbull County Jail, where a deputy recognized him.

He’s charged with aggravated robbery and was found to have past warrants for his arrest. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.