Youngstown barber shop offered free back to school cuts for kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kids are going back to school soon and one local barber shop wanted to make sure they’re ready for class.

Kingdom Cuts on South Avenue in Youngstown offered free haircuts on Monday.

It started the free cuts at 11 and kept going until families stopped showing up.

“Today is our one year anniversary of the shop being open and it’s also back to school time, so what better way to give back to the community that keeps us in business?” Valyn Benson said.

Kingdom Cuts is normally closed on Monday so it opened specifically for the free haircuts.