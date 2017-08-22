Boardman Schools enters final phase for stadium project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Boardman Local Schools enters its third and final stage for its new stadium project, it is now working to raise $650,000 for new intricacies.

The district is in the middle of a fundraising effort to raise money for ticket booths, bathrooms and locker rooms.

Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton said this project was long awaited.

“If you think back, the high school opened in 1969, so we’re looking at some 40 years to finally complete this campus. When they come here, this looks tremendous, but what they don’t realize is there’s a piece that needs to be done. So just like anything, you don’t want to stop on the 4-yard line and not score,” he said.

The district is celebrating 100 years of Boardman athletics this year.

The stadium is expected to be completed by 2018.

For more information on the fundraiser, or to donate, go to www.boardmanstadium.org.