Man found not guilty of Youngstown murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A verdict has been reached in the murder case against Jermaine Bunn.

Bunn was found not guilty of murder. He was found guilty of having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

Bunn was accused of shooting 30-year-old Michael Pete in April. Pete was found dead, lying along E. Evergreen Avenue.

After the shooting, police said Bunn arrived at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

Bunn faces up to six years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.