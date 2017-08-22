No bond yet for jailed Berlin standoff suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man at the center of a long standoff with police and sheriff’s deputies in Berlin Township last week is being held without bond for now.

Troy Pratt appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

He was indicted last week on obstruction of official business and inducing panic charges following eight and a half hours of barricading himself inside the State Route 534 home.

Authorities will now try to place Pratt in the county’s Mental Health Court.

If he successfully completes the two-year counseling and treatment program there, his charges can be dismissed altogether.