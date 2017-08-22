Warren police looking for suspect in shooting near Trumbull Homes

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a suspect, charged in a shooting near Trumbull Homes on S. Feederle Drive.

Daniel Chipps, 32, is charged with felonious assault. He is still at large, according to the city’s law director.

Trumbull County 911 Dispatch got the frantic call about the shooting around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A woman screaming told police that a man had been shot over stolen items.

The victim, identified by police as 44-year-old Dondell Warfield, was shot three times but is expected to survive.