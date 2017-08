Warren police looking for suspect in shooting near Trumbull Homes

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a suspect, charged in a shooting near Trumbull Homes on S. Feederle Drive.

Daniel Chipps, 32, is charged with felonious assault. He is still at large, according¬†to the city’s law director.

Trumbull County 911 Dispatch got the frantic call about the shooting around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A woman screaming told police that a man had been shot over stolen items.

The victim, identified by police as 44-year-old Dondell Warfield, was shot three times but is expected to survive.