YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A water main break is giving motorists a wet drive Tuesday down a busy Youngstown road.

The break is on Midlothian Boulevard near Lemoyne Avenue.

The water is bubbling up in several spots.

A WYTV 33 News viewer said he contacted the water department, which told him they would not be out until Wednesday to fix it.

The water department told WYTV that a supervisor made the decision that it was a minor break and won’t be fixed until morning.