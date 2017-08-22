Zac Brown Band stage will give everyone a great seat at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Preparations were underway Tuesday at Stambaugh Stadium for Youngstown’s biggest concert event ever — Zac Brown Band.

JAC Live’s Eric Ryan said work started around noon on the field as soon as football practice was over.

“We had about 80 guys ready to go. They’ve put down the field covering because we have to cover the field to drive the tow motors. We’ve got a crane that’ll be coming onto the field any minute. They’ve put down the deck — meaning the stage — and they’ll start erecting the roof here shortly. They’re going to work about 12 hours today and then come back tomorrow.”

Ryan said because of the stage’s setup, there’s not a bad seat in the house.

“You know, typically in a stadium-style show, your stage is at the end. But the stage…is at the 50-yard line. Really every seat is straight on so if you click online and get that ticket, you’re going to be really happy because the seats are all great.”

Zac Brown Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday but the celebration will start long before that. Ryan said the pre-party will start at 2 p.m. inside the tailgate area.

“There will be plenty of room. There will be a DJ, and some beverages for sale, and some food trucks and things like that.”

The pre-party is free and you do not need a tailgate pass to get in.

“You don’t need any ticket to come into this area. Just come in and enjoy yourself,” Ryan said.

If you still need a ticket for the concert, there is good news. As of Tuesday evening, some were still available.

“We probably have about another 1,500 to go,” Ryan said. “So there’s plenty there, just go get them. Let’s pack this house and show the nation what Youngstown’s all about.”

Tickets are available at the Covelli Centre box office, on ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

“We still have tickets available in every price level,” Ryan said. “So we’re really encouraging everybody to come be a part of this historic event.”

Many parking spots on campus will be reserved for concert-goers on Thursday. There is a $20 fee to park, though it’s free for YSU students and staff.