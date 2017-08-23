After Zac Brown, Youngstown concert promoter ready for more big acts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The stands at Stambaugh Stadium might be empty Wednesday night but by Thursday, they’re going to be packed.

Eric Ryan, with JAC Management, did all the hard work over the past three years to bring Zac Brown Band to Youngstown.

“It’s really been gratifying to see things come together. I knew our team could handle it. We needed the community to come out and buy tickets and they’ve really done that,” he said.

Zac Brown Band is a pretty big name and Ryan said they plan on bringing more headliners to the city.

“We want this to be an annual event. The idea of this event was to celebrate the renaissance of our town and so many of the great people and great things we have going on,” he said. “That’s not a one-year deal. That’s an every year deal. We’re looking forward to the next show but we have to get through this one first.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be a free pre-party in the tailgate lot area ahead of the show starting at 2 p.m.

Anyone who hasn’t bought a ticket yet can get them on ticketmaster.com.