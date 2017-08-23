Campbell man charged with breaking girl’s wrist

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A Campbell man is facing child endangering charges, accused of breaking a girl’s wrist.

The girl was taken to Northside Medical Center on August 15 with multiple broken bones. Doctors said she also had other injuries that were in the process of healing, according to a police report.

Doctors told police that they suspected that the girl’s injuries weren’t accidental as they appeared to be “twist fractures,” made by a twisting motion.

The girl’s mother said she believed her boyfriend, 20-year-old Corinthians White, had injured the girl. She said she attempted to call him, but he wouldn’t answer the phone.

The girl was then sent to Akron Children’s Hospital for her injuries, and Children Services was contacted.

After an investigation, White was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police received a tip that he was in a house on Delmar Avenue in Campbell.

Police said White barricaded himself in the fruit cellar of the basement. He was eventually arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail, where he remains until a court appearance on Friday.