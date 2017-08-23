Downtown is the place to go before and after Zac Brown Band concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Whether you head downtown before the Zac Brown Band concert Thursday night or after, the bars and restaurants will be ready for you.

Several are beefing up staff and specials to make sure both locals and out-of-towners are left happy and wanting more.

“With the difference between this concert tomorrow and the Covelli concerts, usually, we are preparing a lot more,” said Sofia Martini, owner of The Federal. “We’ve been all on edge all week, getting everything ready — full staff, full security.”

Downtown bar owners and managers know Thursday will be one of the busiest nights they’ve seen in a long time.

“We absolutely need to beef up the staff because we have people who have never been here, too. So we want to ensure that if they’re coming here to try it for the first time, we want to make sure they have a good time coming down here,” said Beau Bowden, manager at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts.

These businesses want to see people who are just in town for the concert come back again, especially as downtown Youngstown continues to grow.

“Over the past four years, downtown has become way nicer than it used to be so it’s great, in general, for the city,” Bowden said.

Of course, it all comes down to the money. Almost all of the bars and restaurants downtown have specials in place, specifically for tomorrow night.

“Something like this that they’re expecting the biggest crowd ever for a Thursday, that’s amazing. So we’re going to take that and we’re going to…expand on that,” Martini said. “We’re advertising specials for before and after to hopefully get that crowd.”

The Federal is offering $2 domestics, two appetizers for $8, $1.50 off drafts, and its regular Thursday night special of select drinks with $2 off.

Suzie’s will have $4 Fireballs.

Many bar owners and managers in the Youngstown area have posted all of their specials for Thursday night on their Facebook pages.