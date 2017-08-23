Fugitive of the Week: Man believed to be with missing Hubbard teen

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A reward is being offered for a 21-year-old believed to be with a teenage girl missing out of Hubbard.

Malik Williams, of Solon, is wanted by Hubbard police for sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.

He is described as a black man about 6’0″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Williams was last known to be driving a silver 2011 Infiniti SUV with Ohio license plate EZM6887.

He is believed to be with 15-year-old Madison Copley, of Hubbard.

Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.