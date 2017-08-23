Hometown Hero takes pride in cleaning up Youngstown’s east side at 86

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Annie Hall has dedicated her career to cleaning up Youngstown’s east side. Even at 86 years old, she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

The former Youngstown Fire Station on Fruit and Oak streets is now the East Side Crime Watch headquarters, led by Annie.

She said it makes her feel good to see a positive response to her efforts.

“It makes me feel that I’m doing something for the community.”

A South Carolina native, Annie moved to Youngstown in 1969 and got a job at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, where she worked until it closed.

In 1981, she began the Block Watch on the east side, alongside Mayor Pat Ungaro and Police Chief Wellington.

Now, the East Side Crime Watch has become not only the eyes and ears for the Youngstown Police Department but it also helps community members in need.

“She makes a difference to the folks that she serves,” said Mayor John McNally. “Whether it’s clothing drives or helping with food drives, she keeps an eye on things on the east side. She keeps her ear to the ground and knows what’s happening.”

Annie said she likes what she’s doing and takes pride in her neighborhood.

“I’m proud of Youngstown but I’m proud of the east side because we like to keep it clean and we try to work with everybody on the east side.”