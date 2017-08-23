JFK opens their title defense against Champion on the Game of the Week

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – This Thursday, the defending champion Warren JFK Eagles open play on our Game of the Week broadcast against Champion.

The Eagles capped off their historic season in the OHSAA Division VII State Championship game on December 3 with a 24-6 victory over Minster. The defense, which proved to be a real strength the entire season, came up big in the title tilt as they held the Wildcats to only 159 total yards of offense and forced 2 turnovers.

JFK and Champion faced each other six straight seasons from 1997 to 2002. The Eagles won each of the meetings by a combined score of 156-40. In 12 meetings with JFK, the Golden Flashes have accounted for 47 points which translates to 3.9 points per game.

Both schools have registered a win in week one in each of the last two seasons.

The Golden Flashes began the 2016 season with a 4-2 mark but lost each of their final four games to close out coach Nick Wagner’s first season with a 4-6 record.

Series History

13th meeting

Warren JFK leads, 12-0

Last Five Meetings

Aug. 30, 2002 – Warren JFK, 28-7

Aug. 31, 2001 – Warren JFK, 31-3

Sept. 8, 2000 – Warren JFK, 16-9

Sept. 10, 1999 – Warren JFK, 26-14

Sept. 11, 1998 – Warren JFK, 28-0

2016 Stats

Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 31.9; Champion, 19.0

Total Offense: Warren JFK, 288.7; Champion, 259.6

Scoring Defense: Warren JFK, 6.5; Champion, 30.7

Total Defense: Warren JFK, 82.7; Champion, 337.3

Post Season Trends

Warren JFK

…The Eagles won their second state championship a year ago (2016, 1991) and have played for the state title five times now (2016, 2006, 1992, 1991, 1989). JFK had advanced to the playoffs in three of the past five seasons (2016, 2015, 2012).

Champion

…Champion has not advanced to the post-season since 1994.

Upcoming Schedule

Warren JFK

Sept. 1 – LaBrae, 7

Sept. 9 – Girard, 7

Sept. 16 – Crestview, 7

Champion

Sept. 1 – Rittman, 7

Sept. 8 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 15 – at Girard, 7