Nugget of Knowledge: Ocean sound in a sea shell

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Next eclipse in 2024

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

When you hold a sea shell to your ear, what makes the sea sound you hear?

Let’s start by busting a myth: it’s not the sound of the blood in your ears.

There’s no rhythm to the sound matching your pulse..it’s just a whoosing sound.

We are bathed in a sea of sound all the time: wind, electric hums, distant traffic, birds: all these things are combined into an ambient sound that covers most frequencies and we call it ‘white noise’.

Because it’s all around us, our brains filter it out and we don’t normally hear it.

But when you put a shell to your ear or any kind of chamber to catch sounds, you’re hearing this white noise concentrated.

It’s new, it’s novel to the brain but if you kept the shell to your ear long enough, the whoosing sound woud fade.

It sounds like the sea because that’s mostly white noise too.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com