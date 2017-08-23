Salem seeks redemption after last year’s week 1 loss to the Bulldogs

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A pair of up and coming programs (Salem & East Palestine) will open the season once again against each other as they’ll each be searching for win #1 on the season.

Last year, Parker Sherry threw for 120 yards (8-16) and ran for 250 more while scoring 4 times in the Bulldogs’ 37-35 victory over Salem. The Bulldogs also forced two turnovers in the game and secured a fourth quarter safety as well.

Salem’s Mitch Davidson threw for 244 yards on East Palestine’s defense. A year ago, Davidson completed 60.1% of his passes for 2541 yards and 21 scores. Number 14 is back for his senior season.

The Quakers have begun three of their last four season openers with a win. East Palestine, on the other hand, had dropped six consecutive lid lifters before last year’s win.

This season, East Palestine moves over to the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference along with Columbiana, Leetonia, Lisbon, Southern, Toronto, United, and Wellsville.

Salem will finish up the Northeastern Buckeye Conference this Fall before moving to the Eastern Buckeye Conference next year (with Alliance, Canton South, Carrollton, Marlington, Minerva, West Branch).

Last Two Meetings

Aug. 26, 2016 – East Palestine, 37-35

Aug. 29, 2003 – Salem, 43-0

2016 Stats

Scoring Offense: East Palestine, 29.5; Salem, 27.9

Scoring Defense: Salem, 27.7; East Palestine, 35.2

Post Season Trends

East Palestine

…The Bulldogs stayed home last November after qualifying for the playoffs in 2015. East Palestine has secured a berth in the post-season in 3 of the past 15 years.

Salem

…The Quakers didn’t qualify for the playoffs last year but have been a part of week eleven’s festivities in 3 of the previous 7 seasons. Salem first qualified for the playoffs in 2009.

Upcoming Schedule

East Palestine

Sept. 1 – Perry, 7

Sept. 8 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Sept. 15 – United, 7

Salem

Sept. 1 – United, 7

Sept. 8 – at East Liverpool, 7:30

Sept. 15 – at Carrollton, 7