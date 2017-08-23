Those playing $700 million Powerball have strategy to win

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With $700 million at stake in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, everyone playing has some sort of strategy when it comes to winning.

Colla’s in Austintown was the place to be to buy tickets for the Powerball. People lined up by the dozens, hoping to win it big. They say it’s good luck to buy tickets there.

“That’s what everybody says, we are one of the luckiest!”

Rasheen Johnson doesn’t usually play but because there’s so much money this time around, he said he had to try.

Nobody has won the multi-state lottery jackpot since June 10, making Wednesday’s jackpot the second highest in the game’s history — second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The odds of winning are one in 292 million but many players have a specific lucky strategy.

“I got six kids so between me and my wife, there’s eight people in the house so I basically just use everybody, the first or last two digits of their Social Security number,” Johnson said.

Others took a chance and let fate — or the machine — decide.

“My buddy said he’s tired of working 14-hour days so I went multiples of 14,” Lawrence Schuler said.

Of course, we had to ask — from vacations to investments, what would they do if they won $700 million?

“I don’t even know,” Johnson said. “I can’t even fathom that much money.”

Schuler said he would take some time off work — maybe for good — and treat himself.

“Do some traveling, buy some tuna, buy some beer, buy some pizza.”

This $700 million prize reflects the annuity option paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million minus federal and state taxes that eat up a lot of winnings. Nearly 40 percent would go to federal income tax, with those winnings landing you in the top income bracket for the IRS. You’d also lose about 5 percent in Ohio taxes.