Woman says man threw her through glass door at motel in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Weathersfield Township police are investigating after a woman told them that a man she knows threw her through a window, cutting her arms.

Officers were called about 3:44 p.m. Monday to the Villa Arms Motel on Youngstown-Warren Rd. on reports of a fight.

When police arrived, a 24-year-old woman told them that she and her boyfriend, later identified as 26-year-old Justin Redmond, had just started dating three days ago and got into an argument. The woman said that Redmond wanted her Xbox to sell for drugs and wanted to use her car. When she refused, the woman said that Redmond threatened to kill her and pushed her through the glass door of the motel room.

According to a police report, officers made contact with Redmond and arranged for him to meet them at the police station. Redmond told officers that he never hurt the woman and that he was outside when he saw her fall through the glass, saying that in the three days he had known the woman she tried to kill herself three times and cut herself, according to the police report.

During the investigation at the motel, police said they found used syringes, a crack pipe, and several pills. Police said Redmond told them the drug items were his.

Redmond was arrested and charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing, drug possession and drug abuse.