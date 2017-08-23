Youngstown State welcomes largest freshman class in 30 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly 13,000 students are coming back to Youngstown State’s campus for the start of fall classes and there’s been an increase in the number of new students.

Family, classes, and convenience — just three of the reasons students say they come to YSU.

Many things have changed at the university but excitement for the first day of classes has stayed the same.

There are 2,300 new freshmen on campus this fall — an increase from last year and one of the largest freshman classes in three decades. Swegan said that’s because people are more aware and concerned about the cost of college and debt.

“We’re sitting here in the State of Ohio with the most reasonably-priced tuition. I think people are seeing the value.”

Student Jeffery Logan said he loves the party-like atmosphere.

“Everything is awesome, man, it’s really cool.”

His friend, Brittany Schnellbach, said she’s ready for class, too.

“This is my last first day. There’s a lot of stuff going on here, just checking it out.”

YSU students are now coming from all over Ohio, the country, and the world. That means the university needs more housing.

Jasmin Dingle lives in one of YSU’s residence halls.

“I like it, it’s nice. You get to meet a whole lot of new people and interact with people more.”

So many students are living on campus that the university has to turn down housing requests.

“We have retrofitted a few of our halls for extra spaces,” said Associate Vice President Gary Swegan. “The apartment buildings — both the YSU Courtyard Apartments and the private apartments — are essentially all full and have been for some time. So it’s a good problem to have.”

The campus also has to find somewhere for everyone to park. YSU has 7,000 permanent parking spots with temporary grass parking available.

Getting to campus is complicated right now because of construction.

“It’s a challenge, of course, but we began this last fall and our students, for the most part, know exactly where they’re going to get around the construction,” said Director of Support Services Danny O’Connell.

A big list of welcome week activities is planned but headlining the week is Thursday’s Zac Brown Band concert. Students get a $20 discount on tickets, which were still available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the parking lots around the stadium will be closed all day on Thursday for the show.

“Five thousand cars for the concert,” O’Connell said. “So we’re ready, we’re excited. This is the biggest thing we’ve ever had on campus.”

Students are asked to park on the east side of campus — in the Wick Deck by BIiss Hall and in the surrounding lots. There will be free shuttles around campus for students who will have a long walk from their car to class.