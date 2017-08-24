Canfield Fair delivers old favorites, promises new activities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The concessions started rolling into the Canfield Fair Thursday, which is a sure sign fair week is getting closer.

The 171st Canfield Fair starts Wednesday. While many already know where their favorite places and things are located, there are also a couple new things this year.

“When it gets to this day at noon that is when we finally realize we better get something moving here because it is going to happen whether we are ready or not,” said George Roman, Canfield Fair Board member.

No one was ready last year for the special appearances at the fairgrounds. Donald Trump came through with Mike Pence on their way to winning Ohio and taking over in Washington D.C. Plus, Joe Biden walked the fairgrounds while he was the vice president, and the crowds for both were overwhelming.

“Secret guests? I think we had enough last years, “Roman said.

All of your favorite things are still in the same places. The Junior Fair is spread out over the fairgrounds and it shows no signs of slowing down.Board member Dave Dickey said five years ago they had 11,000 entries in the junior fair, this year there are 22,000.

“The fair is growing. We need space,” Dickey said.

The Fair is raising money to build a new building to help the Junior Fair expand. It has gotten pledges for over $2 million of the $5 million needed for the project. A tent will be set up near the rock where you can donate and see updates on the progress.

Also new at the fairground this year, you can play Ag-Venture. Dickey said players will go from station to station and get a stamp on a program. There are 11 stamps to get. That last stamp will put you at Deerfield Ag Services on Machinery Row. That’s where players will get a Canfield Fair souvenir prize. It’s an easy way to see the fair, see the exhibits and get something for free.

For most of us, the Canfield Fair is finding our friends, eating fair food and walking around to enjoy a final day of summer. Last year, attendance topped out at 318,000. This year the goal is 400,000.

Sunday’s main act is John Mellencamp. There are 9,000 seats available and 6,500 tickets have been sold, which the fair board feels is right on track.

Cost of admission:

Everyday

Parking – Free

Children (6 and under) – Free

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Youth (7-12) – $3

Adults (13 and over) – $6

Seniors (62 and over) – $4

Thursday, Aug. 31

Children (12 and under) – Free

Youth (13-17) – $3

Adults (18 and over) – $8

Friday, Sept. 1

Youth (7-12) – $3

Adults (13 and over) – $8

Seniors (62 and over) – $6

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3

Youth (7-12) – $3

Adults (13 and over) – $8

Monday, Sept. 4

Youth (7-12) – $2

Adults (13 and over) – $6