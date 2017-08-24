Daybreak Nation on Location: Kicking off the football season at Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – High school football returns to the Valley Thursday, along with MyYTV’s Game of the Week.

Later tonight, Champion High School will play its first football game of the season, a home game against Warren JFK.

The game will be broadcast live on WYTV’s sister station, MyYTV, starting at 7 p.m.

The Champion community is excited to have the game broadcast on live TV, especially those who can’t make it out tonight.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of excitement here. We are hosting the state champions and not all the time can people head out to our games. So, having it on TV will be great for everyone to see,” said John Grabowski, the high school’s principal.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are still on sale.

“Get here early, get a good parking spot, come out and support both teams. Bring some cash, the concession stands are going to be great. We are really excited,” Grabowski said.

After this week, football games will be played on Fridays for the rest of the season. JV teams will play on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

The entire high school is ready for the game, especially the players, cheerleaders and band. They had an opening night bonfire Wednesday night to celebrate.

“We have been preparing the whole summer for this, everything we do is for the first game, we’ve been taking practice very seriously,” said Nathan, one of the team’s captains.

Nathan is a receiver who also plays running back, and on defense he plays defensive back.

Griffin is also a team captain, he says he’s excited for the school to be on TV for the first time ever. He is a linebacker on defense and plays fullback on offense.

The captains think their team is ready to take on Warren JFK, last year’s state champions.

“I think our best attribute is our team chemistry because we don’t have any superstars. We have some good players but we don’t have anyone that’s way better than anyone else. We work really well together as a team so I think that will help us win,” Nathan said.

Band members and cheerleaders are also ready for tonight, ready to keep the crowd entertained and upbeat.

The band will open the halftime show with the NFL on Fox opener and the Monday Night Football theme. They will also perform songs such as Bad Romance by Lady Gaga, Purple Rain by Prince and Runaway Baby by Bruno Mars.