Few local bars have plans to show Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The two will fight in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A few local bars will show a highly-publicized boxing event on Saturday.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement to match up against UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26.

Mayweather is now 40, but McGregor — 11 years younger — is mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight. Mayweather is the favorite in the fight.

The fight is only available via pay-per-view on Showtime, but three local bars announced plans to air it:

JRz Pub
1722 S Raccoon Rd., Austintown, OH
The cost will be $15 at the door. There will be $2 beer and $4 shot specials all night long

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course
655 N Canfield Niles Rd, Austintown, OH
$100 minimum for booths, $25 a person for all other seats at Skybox Sports Bar and H Lounge.

Thelma’s Sports Nook
285 E High St Sharpsville, PA

The show starts at 9 p.m.

WYTV called other bars in the area, which had no plans to show the event. If we missed one, submit your event details to us via Report It. 

 

 

