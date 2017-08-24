Landfill expansion back on table in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa (WYTV) – Plans have been submitted for a new landfill in Mercer County. It’s just the latest chapter in a battle over the property that’s been going on for years.

The owners of Tri-County Industries want to move forward with a large expansion at their property at Pine Township. They’re asking the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission to sign off on the project.

Executive Director Daniel Gracenin said the commission is looking at the buildings and the map for the proposed landfill.

Almost 10 years ago, people gathered at Pine Township to speak against the landfill and a court battle held up the project. Now, Gracenin says the company is willing to negotiate all the red tape.

“The landfill itself is a Department of Environmental Protection approval, and through a court case it was decided that the landfill itself is considered a structure,” Gracenin said.

Since the garbage mound would be 40 feet high, it falls under township zoning. One of the buildings would be a 42,000 square foot waste water treatment plant. That needs approval from the county.

“Those are the proposed buildings, and the plan is showing existing buildings that are on the site already,” Gracenin said.

The company uses the property as a transfer site – collecting garbage and moving it on to other landfills.

Tri -County shut down its old landfill more than 20 years ago. Part of this project would excavate the old trash heap and move it to a modern, lined landfill. That water runoff would also be treated.

Before the landfill project can move forward both the state and the townships have to approve.

WYTV 33 News checked in with all of the agencies involved Thursday and they say they are all waiting for the company to file applications.