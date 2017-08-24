Man charged with exposing himself at Warren library

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday, police arrested a man wanted on public indecency charges.

David Hollie, Sr., 38, was identified by police as the suspect in a flashing incident at the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library.

Staff members called police on July 31 to report that an unknown man had exposed himself between the bookshelves on July 22. He left in a maroon-colored Chevy Suburban after being confronted by workers, according to a police report.

Hollie appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was released from jail on bond, and he is set to appear again in court at 10:15 a.m. October 5.