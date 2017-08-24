Nugget of Knowledge: Grandfather clock

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Meaning of military statues

You’ve heard of a grandfather clock….why does it have that name?

They’ve been around for 350 years…they used to be called longcase clocks….until the 19th century.

A songwriter named Henry Work wrote songs during the Civil War, supporting the north.

But after the war he really became famous.

He wrote a song called Grandfather’s Clock, published in 1876.

The lyrics tell the tale of an infant who got a present on the day he was born, a new, long case clock.

A lifetime later, the man, now a grandfather, died and his clock stopped at the same time.

The opening verse: “My grandfather’s clock was too large for the shelf, so it stood ninety years on the floor.”

The last lyric: “It stopped short, never to go again, when the old man died.”

Work was inspired to write the song because his family owned a long case clock.

The song was a gigantic hit, its sheet music sold 800 thousand copies and Henry Work earned four thousand dollars for it: a fortune.

The Oxford English Dictionary says this song popularized the term “grandfather clock.”

