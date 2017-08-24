Over budget, Youngstown Fire forced to take truck off patrol

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown fire station is seeing some cuts — not in staff, but equipment — and tensions were high as officials talked about taking a truck off patrol.

The Youngstown Fire Department is now nearly $80,000 over budget on overtime. As a result, overtime is being cut and one fire truck will be shut down.

The department currently has ten trucks and 123 firefighters but soon, it will be a nine-truck department.

This means fewer firefighters will be manning the 2nd station, which covers the Sixth Ward on Youngstown’s south side.

Cutting overtime will result in no advanced staffing at the fire stations. Overtime will only be granted in the case of a second alarm fire or other emergency situation.

“The people that live in that area are gonna see slower response times and not nearly the coverage they need. It’s gonna be half the firefighters there are now,” said Local Fire Union President Tony Ciccone.

Fire Chief John O’Neill, Mayor John McNally, and Councilwomen Anita Davis and Lauren McNally discussed the decision Thursday at the safety committee meeting — with many union firefighters in attendance.

Councilwoman McNally proposed alternative options, such as pulling from other budgets in the city to keep the stations fully staffed.

“Where is that salary money? Why can’t we either A, hire the people to get up to 128 — that salary money is budgeted for — or B, roll it over into your overtime to get us through the end of the year here?” she said.

Mayor McNally pointed out that if they were to pull from another budget, the problem could happen again in the next budget year.

Ciccone said shutting down a truck is not the answer to the problem.

“The best solution would be, at the very least, let’s stop and wait and not make a serious cut to safety forces at the end of an administration.”

A new administration will be coming into office next year. Those at the meeting mentioned that a new budget could be discussed at that time.

Until then, a fix needs to be made in order to make up for the overtime.