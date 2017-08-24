Rulli Bros. operator wants to help Mahoning Valley as senator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A local small business operator wants to add a new title to his resume — Ohio State Senator.

Michael Rulli, whose family runs the Rulli Brothers supermarkets in the area, said he will run for the seat now held by Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni — now a candidate for governor.

Rulli said he wants to see the state pay more attention to the Mahoning Valley, which he says is largely ignored now in favor of other parts of the state.

“Let’s face it, folks, when you look at Mahoning and Columbiana County, Columbus isn’t concerned with us at all, so I want to be that force,” he said. “I want to get into Columbus. I’m gonna make them listen to us, you know, we’re the heart of Ohio, and Ohio is the heart of this country.

Rulli spent the last eight years as a member of the Board of Education in Leetonia. He plans to run in next spring’s Republican Primary for the 33rd District nomination.

Watch the video above for more of WYTV’s interview with Rulli and why he believes he’ll be the best candidate for the job.