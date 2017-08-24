Western Reserve routs Columbiana on opening night

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – The Western Reserve Blue Devils opened the 2017 season with a bang, scoring on their opening play from scrimmage en route to a 34-3 win over Columbiana on Thursday night.

On the Blue Devils opening offensive play, Ohio State commit Jack Cappabianca bust thru the far side going 69-yards for the score, giving Reserve a 6-0 lead.

After a turnover on downs from Columbiana, the Blue Devils offense went right back to work, scoring on their first play after the turnover when Dom Velasquez shook the sack of the Clippers Zach Witherow, then tossed it 39-yards to Kade Hilles for the touchdown giving Reserve a 13-0 lead.

Velasquez wasn’t done yet. Later in the first quarter, he found Ryan Demsky for another 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0 in the first quarter.

Velasquez finished 12 of 20 for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Columbiana would get on the board in the 3rd quarter when Jared Bryarly hit a 22-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 20-3.

But later in the quarter, Cappabianca would be at it again, this time scoring from just 4-yards out to give him his second touchdown of the night and the Blue Devils a 27-3 lead.

Cappabianca rushed for 113 yards on just 9 carries with two scores.

Reserve would add one more thanks to Adam Gatrell scored from 4-yards out, capping off the 34-3 win for the Blue Devils.

Jakob Cross led the way for the Clippers offense throwing for 86 yards on 6 of 19 passing and added 32 yards on the ground.

Columbiana will host McDonald in week two. Western Reserve will host South Range.