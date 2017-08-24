Woman reported missing from Warren found in Lorain, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The woman reported missing out of Warren on Tuesday has been found, detectives confirmed.

Christine Kuntz has been located by Lorain police.

Details are scarce at this point but WYTV 33 News is working to learn more information about what happened.

The 34-year-old was reported missing by her friends on Tuesday after they said she didn’t meet up with them at Taco Bell as planned.

They said Kuntz texted them for help and gave a vehicle description and a partial license plate.

After that, friends and family had been getting uncharacteristic messages from her phone, such as, “Maybe next time she will think before she plays people.”

