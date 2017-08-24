Zac Brown concert breaks Youngstown records, renews fans’ spirits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday night’s Zac Brown Band concert at Stambaugh Stadium wasn’t just about the music. Many people spent the entire day with friends and family, tailgating before the show.

“What am I pumped about? It’s Zac Brown and it’s here in Youngstown!” said Angela Figinsky, of Boardman.

Angela and her friends got to Youngstown State’s campus about four hours early and by concert time, they had some new friends.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so nice! These guys are nice and those guys are nice. We’re having a blast!” she said.

Angela knew she’d be at the concert from the second she heard about it.

“I was like, ‘We gotta get tickets, we gotta get tickets,'” she said.

So Mike Ferrett, of Hubbard, knew exactly what he had to do.

“I said, ‘I gotta get tickets for my girl.'”

He said he hopes to see more concerts like this and is excited to hear JAC Management, the promoter that brought Zac Brown to Youngstown, is planning on making a big concert an annual tradition.

“Different acts, different bands every year. A couple times a year would be great,” Mike said.

Others feel the same, including Hubbard’s Herb and Faye Young, who celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday — at the concert.

“It’s nice for downtown Youngstown, really nice. I hope it does well,” Faye said.

Dee Sabol, of Canfield, came out with a group of about 30 friends. She said having something like this downtown is huge.

“I’ve grown up here, I’ve lived here all my life. It is probably the biggest thing that ever happened down here at YSU.”

It was definitely one of the biggest events of the summer for 11-year-old Giovanna Schiavone, of Poland.

“I actually told my parents about it and begged them to get me a ticket,” she said.

There were also plenty of people who had seen Zac Brown Band before and came to see them again Thursday night.

“No doubt in my mind, I wanted to come down again and see them. They’re awesome, great concert,” said Daniel Diloreto, of Struthers.

“We’re in the pit. We love being right there in front of them,” said Lori Chepke, of Niles.

The three-time Grammy Award winners played to a historic crowd of nearly 17,000 people.

“The stadium has not seen a concert of this magnitude and this is an incredible start for what we hope will be a staple in the Valley’s summer calendars for years to come,” said JAC Live President Eric Ryan.

He said bringing the record-breaking concert to the city was a collaborative effort between sponsors, the City of Youngstown, and YSU.