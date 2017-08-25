2 Cintron TD runs helps McDonald past Brookfield

McDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – Keyed by a couple Alex Cintron TD runs, McDonald downed Brookfield 27-14 on fourth quarter. Cintron scored the go-ahead TD to start the fourth quarter.

Cintron gave McDonald a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Josh Celli then scored on an 18-yard TD run for a 13-0 Blue Devils lead.

Brookfield got on the board just before halftime on a halfback pass from Alex Clark to Gage Emery with just five seconds left.

Brookfield took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils regained the lead to start the fourth on a Cintron 7-yard TD run.

Brookfield will host Springfield in week two. McDonald will travel to Columbiana.

