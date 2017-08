LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Beaver Local wasted no time disposing of Wellsville, cruising to a 66-6 victory on Friday.

Garrett Givens scored on a 1-yard TD run to start the scoring for the Beavers.

Michael Clendenning also added a 35-yard TD run in the blowout.

Read more: Week one high school football stories

Wellsville will host Edison in week two. Beaver Local will host West Branch.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22