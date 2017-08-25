Construction vehicle, teen driver involved in Beaver Twp. crash

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a crash on State Route 46 in Beaver Township was caused by a teenage driver who pulled in front of a construction vehicle.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured, Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said the driver of the construction vehicle, which was painting the roadway, swerved to miss the car drive by the 16-year-old. The construction vehicle then flipped over, but the driver had only minor injuries.

The teenager wasn’t injured.

No one has been charged yet as Highway Patrol continues investigating.

The crash, which happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday near South Range High School, closed Route 46 between Route 165 and Middletown Road. The road is still closed while HAZMAT cleans up the mess.

